The daffodils at the edge of the bank in front of the house where my grandparents used to live at Poplar Grove and where I grew up, are about four or five inches tall with bulbs on them, and the yellow is showing! I hope that means an early Spring! We are in the beginning of the second month of winter. Several more weeks to go! But I’m ready for warmer weather!
Can you believe that next Wednesday is Feb. 2, which is Groundhog Day?
A few years ago a retired career Air Force lieutenant came in to where the Family Research Center used to be, to ask for help. I have done genealogy for people for over 40 years, (at one time even being paid for it) so I asked how I could help him. He asked me if I could find his mother. His parents were divorced when he was 17, and he wanted to go with his father.
His mother moved away and he never saw her again. He hadn’t seen her for over 50 years. I told him that nowadays you have to be able to look up driver’s licenses or use police records or things like people search, which isn’t accurate, to locate someone still living.
Genealogists research parents and grandparents and great-grandparents using records in the courthouses and census and Bible records, among many others records. Every census record, except for the 1890, which burned and then was soaked with water, has been released up to the 1940. The 1950 census will be released in April of this year. But I said I would try.
Fortunately, I did locate his mother. But unfortunately, it was too late. She had died a few years before and was buried in Washington State. I found her tombstone. He thanked me very much for finding her. He planned on going to visit her grave as soon as he had a chance. He hadn’t seen his mother in over 50 years. How many regrets he must have had.
This sign was seen at the Trinity Baptist Church, close to Bowling Green: “Friends don’t let friends die without Jesus.”
Scientists have successfully revived microbes, which are very primitive species, that have lain dormant at the bottom of the ocean with barely any oxygen or food since the age of the dinosaurs! After the organisms spring back to life in the lab, they will eat and even multiply after eons in the deep. Isn’t God amazing!
“Don’t have a prayer? Free Refills inside!” This was seen on a church sign in Lexington.
You can worship God anywhere you are! A church is great, because of the fellowship with other people who are also worshipping God and the “vibes” of love and peace that are in the building. The church is really the people who are there, not the building.
“Belief is the truth held in the mind. Faith is a fire in the heart.” This was seen by a cousin of mine at a church in California. She lives in Nevada, just a short distance from Lake Tahoe and the border of California. This is up in the mountains where they have lots of snow and lots of moose and bears.
Heaven is a holy place where sin cannot enter. You can only enter Heaven if you have no sin. We all sin, every day. So the only way to enter Heaven is to have your sins washed away by the blood of Jesus.
Everyone is invited to Sunday services at Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Our preacher is Brother Wally Renner from Owensboro.
Our church is the white church with the three crosses beside them! Don’t they look good? One guy said he couldn’t believe two women who are over 65, cut and fastened those crosses together!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or you can text me. You can also reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com. If you see any interesting or funny church signs, send them to me! If you have any birthdays or anniversaries, or new babies, or marriages, or any other announcements, send them to me!
I have to send in the News by 4 p.m. on Mondays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.