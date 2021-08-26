The cicadas have been “screaming,” as they call it, in the trees around my house. There were several in the willow tree, and I walked around, trying to see them. But, of course they became quiet when I came within a foot or two of them so I never saw one. One did fly, “screaming” all the way, to a tree on the other side of the yard! I had to laugh at it! I did find a couple of skins where they had already molted!
The birds have been busy sitting at the feeders and on the five-foot-tall fence around the feeders. A neighbor cat has tried to figured out how to go under the two-foot fence I have a foot or so from the five-foot fence, like a double barrier. He thinks he’s going to get a bird! He hadn’t yet, because all he can do is jump on the fence and make all the birds fly away. Then he kind of hangs there for several seconds, like he’s wondering, what am I going to do now? After he debates a while, he drops down and sits and watches the birds for a few minutes as they laugh at him, then he wanders off!
The Bible is the only book where the author knows each of his readers by name!
As of Sunday, Aug. 22, the report said that 30 people in McLean County had died from the COVID-19 virus and there were 1,056 confirmed cases.
For generations, Marines have been first to fight — serving our nation with honor, courage and commitment on far-flung battlefields across the globe. What started out with only 35 Marine Corps Reservists at its official founding on Aug. 29, 1916, has since grown into tens of thousands of men and women serving our country at this very moment.
But the first fight in which Marines fought took part was against the pirates at “the shores of Tripoli” in 1805. That’s what is referred to in that song about Tripoli! My immigrant ancestor, Bryan O’Bannon, received a land grant in Fauquier County, Virginia, in 1723. His great-grandson was Presley Neville O’Bannon, who lived in Kentucky and led the Americans against the pirates at Tripoli. He was honored by Kentucky and given a sword, which is in the Marine Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
“If I die, I’ll be with Jesus. If I live, He’ll be with me. So if I live or if I die, I am the Lord’s.” This sign was seen on a Baptist church in Dallas, Texas.
I have seen five Monarch butterflies this summer. I remember several years ago I saw over 200 flittering around my milkweed patches!
Apparently, the Trail of Tears Pow Wow is still taking place! The Trail of Tears Intertribal Pow Wow is held annually in Hopkinsville, taking place on Sept. 11-12 with native dance competitions, crafts, food and more! To see pictures of previous Pow Wows and for more information visit https://www.facebook.com/TrailofTearsPowWowKY/
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services at 9:45 a.m. this Sunday. Come as you are! Wear your blue jeans and sneakers and t-shirt or overalls and come on! Jesus loves you just as you are! Remember, Jesus is your get-out-of-Hell-free card!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.