The weather has turned off hot, of course, like every summer. But the birds and raccoons seem to like it.
Cheryl Cissna Villines will be celebrating her birthday on July 1. Happy birthday wishes, Cheryl.
“How would Jesus handle this?” This was seen on a church sign outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Happy birthday wishes to P. J. Logsdon. My cousin will be celebrating a birthday on July 1.
“If you are standing for God, be prepared for an attack. “
The replicas of Columbus’ ships, the Nina and the Pinta will be at English Park, which is off Second Street, on the river, in Owensboro from July 7 to July 11. You can go on board the Pinta and walk around. The Nina sits offshore and you can’t go onboard it, or at least it did when it was here before. I remember when they came about seven or eight years ago. I could walk up the plank onto the ship itself. It was amazing. And so small.
It took some brave men to cross the Atlantic in such a small ship. You don’t have to have a reservation. You can purchased tickets at the ship. They are $8 for adults, $7 for Seniors and Military, $6 for children, and under 4-years-old are free.
I visited the ship years ago when it was in Owensboro, a few years before the pandemic. It was so awesome. To think that those men traveled across the giant Atlantic in something that small is just astounding.
I’ll be going to see it again with my nephew and his wife and kids. I bought a T-shirt last time and I need to find it in my closet and wear it again. It’s definitely worth going to see. You can check it out online at ninapinta.org.
This was seen on the sign at an Animal Veterinary Clinic, “If the world was flat, a cat would push everything off the edge of it.”
It’s the season for those pesky and dangerous mosquitoes. They kill more people than any other animal, according to the CDC as they spread diseases such as malaria, dengue fever and West Nile virus.
They first notice and smell the carbon dioxide that you are breathing out. Body heat and sweat also attract them, so a large group of people will attract more mosquitoes. They like flowers so a floral scent is thought to attract them, as also is the smell of beer.
They say to wear a long sleeve shirt and long pants, but I’ve been bitten on my back and arms through the shirt. Best thing to do is use Off. and spray yourself, and spray again in a few hours.
And be sure and check water bowls for the wiggly critters, and dump them out at least every week. The raccoons take care of my water bowls and clean them out every night. Or maybe the word is “dirty them up” every night.
“Spoiler Alert for those who haven’t read the Bible… Christ wins.” This was seen on a Baptist Church sign on the other side of Earlington.
A recent report on a news channel said that over 50% of honey bees have been lost in the U.S. since the beginning of summer last year. A lot of them were were lost because of pesticides.
“Free trip to Heaven. Details inside.” This was seen on the Northwest Baptist Church in Sparks, Nevada.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday for church services. That’s the white church on the hill. Services begin at 9:45 a.m. and everyone is welcome. Come as you are.
Put on your tennis shoes and blue jeans and come on in. You can also dress up if you wish. We are all one big family and we will love for you to join us!
