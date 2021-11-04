Don’t forget to change your clocks back an hour Saturday night or you might be too early for church on Sunday! But that would be better than being an hour late for church! That happened to us one Spring when we were suppose to “spring ahead” and forgot. We got to church, a big one in Bowling Green, fifteen minutes before closing prayer. Of course, everybody thought it was amusing! They knew I was a student at Western and was up late studying and forgot about the time change. I never forgot again!
Daniel Boone’s birthday was last Tuesday. He was born Nov. 2, 1734. He would have been 287 years old this month. It takes a lot of courage to go up in space. But it takes more courage to start walking into a wilderness full of Indians, who didn’t want trespassers on their land, and lots of hungry wild animals! I have driven along the path he took from the Gap, and I have to say few men could do what he and the other men of that time did.
“Faith is like therapy. You have to use it or loose it!” This was on a Baptist Church in Florida. A fellow teacher friend for many years has moved to Florida.
Happy birthday wishes to Judy Logsdon, who is celebrating her birthday today, Nov. 4. I know Judith A’s age, but I’ll never tell! Happy birthday, cousin! You married my cousin, so that makes you my cousin, too!
I’ve been having lots of fun! I had collected a 30-gallon garbage bag of milkweed pods, with the milkweed poofs oozing out of most of them, and have been trying to separate the seeds from the fluffy poof. Those little white poofs will not behave themselves! They float around at the least breeze and get on your clothes and on your face and make you sneeze, and the cat tries to catch them. I have been giving the free seeds to people who want to plant the milkweeds in their flower gardens, and I plan on sending a package of seeds to the monarch butterfly site where they will send free seeds to people who want to have a butterfly flower bed. There are all kinds of gizmos that you can build to separate the seeds, but most of them involve a motor and a couple of days building it. That’s too much trouble, I thought. But after a few days working on those seeds and on that fluffy poof, I’m beginning to regret not getting out the shop vac and rebuilding it.
There are 455 new words in the dictionary this year. The word that caught my attention was the word “flutternutter.” Yes, that’s a real word! The entire Merriam-Webster-approved meal can now be wrapped up with some delicious “fluffernutter,” the white bread sandwich containing peanut butter and marshmallow crème. The fluffernutter got some attention in 2013 when Sen. Mitt Romney celebrated his 66th birthday with one.
My Brown cousin in Nevada sent me a saying from a sign somewhere in Nevada. I don’t think it was a church sig,n and I am sure she doesn’t know what the Mason-Dixon Line is! These are just a few of them: “Things to know if you move south of the Mason-Dixon Line:
1. A possum is a flat animal that sleeps in the middle of the road.
2. There are 5,000 types of snakes and 4,998 of them live in the South.
3. There are 10,000 types of spiders. All 10,000 of them live in the South, plus a couple no one’s seen before.
4. If it grows, it’ll stick ya. If it crawls, it’ll bite cha.”
The Capt. William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting this month. The date and time will be announced later. This year will be the 72nd year since it was formed in 1949.
“God’s favorite word is, “Come”. This was seen on the Southside Christian Church sign, but the guy who sent it didn’t give the city.
There isn’t a person in this world too bad, too broken, too mean or too damaged for Jesus to save. Romans 10:13 says “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. That’s the white church on the hill! It doesn’t matter what your past life has been or what you have done. God loves you! You are welcome to visit us and sit by me!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text me. You can also reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com. Remember that I have to turn in the news before 4 p.m. on Mondays for the Thursday edition.
