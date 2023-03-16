The coyotes have really been yipping and howling this past week while the moon was full! They were down at the Pack area, close to where the McRoys’ house used to be on the Bell Road. I hope nobody has any baby lambs or calves out that way.
“Jesus gives you a new life when you trade in the old one.” This was seen at the Knox Baptist Church outside of Nashville.
Happy birthday wishes to Betty Abrams. She will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday, March 19th! Betty will be …(I’ll never tell). Happy birthday, dear friend. See you at D.A.R.
“Many books can inform you. Only the Bible can transform you!” This was seen at the Slate Road Church of Christ in Houston.
I was glad when someone sent me a query about the Fort Vienna Bridge.
Wait! You said “the Fort Vienna Bridge”? Isn’t our bridge over Green River at Calhoun named for the same soldier who was born in the Livermore area that the Livermore bridge was named after? He was one of the first three soldiers killed in WW I. The old bridge which was built in 1927, was named just like the Livermore bridge, James Bethel Gresham Memorial Bridge. But it was exploded by the engineers, then fell in the river and was pulled out after the new bigger one was built and was opened. I can’t believe how many people laughed at McLean because we had two bridges in the county named that!
On the front page of the Friday, March 31, 2000 edition of the Messenger-Inquirer newspaper, it has an aerial picture of the two bridges, before the old one was taken down. It said under the picture, “The Fort Vienna Bridge connecting Rumsey and Calhoun officially opened for traffic at 10 a.m. Thursday.”
The people at Frankfort had told them at the Calhoun Courthouse they could name the new bridge whatever they wanted. They were discussing names when several D.A.R. ladies, including Elizabeth Cox, Virginia Davis, and my mother, Louise Willis, went to some of them and talked to them, especially Junior McDole. My mother had been one of Junior’s teachers as he was growing up! So when they said that they needed to name the new bridge after what people called Calhoun back in the days of Indian attacks in the 1790s, they discussed it and voted to name it the Fort Vienna Bridge.
The first name of Calhoun was Rhoadsville, after Henry Rhoads who laid out the town in 1784-5. The town and area was later named for Fort Vienna that was built on the west side of the current bridge. Go past the Lighthouse Restaurant on First Street, on what becomes Kentucky Highway 246, and go under the bridge. The fort itself was under the ridge or hill running on the right beside Highway 256, on the other side of the bridge and before the locks. It wasn’t a fort like in the John Wayne movies, but it was made of 14 tunnels or so, according to Ben F. Landrum who used to play there in the 1790s and wrote about it. They were dug back into the hillside so the Indians could not set it on fire or rain arrows down upon them. The roof was solid rock and curved to protect three sides of it. It had a palisade built enclosing the front space and was fronted by the Green River so the Indians couldn’t sneak up on them. They stored supplies such as flour and corn in there in case of an attack, and they could herd cattle into one of the tunnels. It’s below where the huge power and water tower is now.
It was used to store supplies during the Civil War, when the entire hillside was covered by the Union troops tents which was called Camp Calhoun.
The entire Fort Vienna tunnels were filled in about 1900 or 1910. according to Ben Landrum
There is no trace of the tunnels now. The area in front has been a planted field. The Daviess County D.A.R. placed a stone marker (looks like a 5-foot tall tombstone) on the right, many years ago, just a few feet from the highway, with a partial fence around it, to honor where the fort used to be. If you haven’t seen the marker, take the time to drive down and see it. Calhoun should be proud of its long history going back to the 1780s and earlier.
So where is the sign proclaiming the bridge to be the Fort Vienna Bridge? They said they would put one up when it was named Fort Vienna Bridge. That was 23 years ago! There still isn’t one. The old historical marker for the old bridge is still there in Rumsey. I wonder who we should call about it? Hmmm.
Winter seems to be back for a short while. I hope it doesn’t harm the peach tree blooms in our area. Spring begins at 4:24 p.m. Monday, March 20.
“Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. If you feel alone, and friendless, snubbed by the world, you are welcome here. We have all felt like that, until Jesus came into our lives and touched us. We’re the white church on the hill at Poplar Grove, and no matter how you are dressed, you are welcome. Just open the doors and walk in.
