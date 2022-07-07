I have caterpillars on my milkweed. They are the striped caterpillars of the Monarch butterflies! I was looking on the leaves of the patch at the edge of the pond to see if the eggs had hatched and there the little green and yellow striped caterpillars were, munching away! I took some pictures of them, but they just seemed to ignore me.
There are also some tiny eggs of a swallowtail on my Pawpaw trees. So I’ll have some caterpillars on them in a short while! I saw some leaves that were chewed on, but couldn’t find any critters chomping on them.
“Love is Stronger than Death”. This was seen on the Sacramento Methodist Church at Sacramento, Kentucky.
A very nice lady, Donna Moore, called me from Island and asked me about the Bluebirds. She and her husband didn’t have the large numbers this year that they usually have, and their Bluebird houses were empty.
I hadn’t mentioned anything about the Bluebirds and was kinda hoping nobody had noticed there weren’t many around thus summer. But several people had contacted me after Donna did, and wanted to know if I knew why. If the number of birds drop suddenly, there is a reason and often it is a storm or hurricane in the Gulf that kills so many birds. I always hate to hear that a large number of birds were killed.
Bluebirds head south for the winter and spend the cold months along the Gulf of Mexico and in Florida where the winter is mild and there are plenty of insects to eat and water to drink. Some cross the Rio Grande and winter across the border in Mexico.
Unfortunately, I had to tell Donna and the other ladies that the two extremely cold spells last February that swept across the entire south to the Atlantic and brought snow and ice and very low temperatures did enormous damage to many wintering birds. The extended cold and freezing rain froze the water and killed the insects, so many died from no food or water and froze to death from the temperatures.
One man in southern Alabama opened his Bluebird houses and found them stuffed full of Bluebirds, all trying to stay warm, and all of them dead from the cold and starvation. There were six little phoebes also in with the bluebirds. The news report stated that “hundreds of thousands of Bluebirds died in February during the harsh winter weather in the south. Thousands of Phoebes and other small birds also died.”
A friend of mine in southern Michigan said that she had no Bluebirds or Phoebes this summer. The Star Tribune even reported that a reporter in Arkansas had no Bluebirds nesting in his 15 Bluebird boxes. My neighbor has had just a few Bluebirds, not near as many as last year. But the bird experts say they will recover in a few years.
“I saw that — God”. This church sign was seen at the Trinity Baptist Church, at the edge of Nashville.
Happy birthday wishes to Carol Ann Rickard Brasher. She will be celebrating her birthday on July 9.
“You may be the only Bible someone sees today. What is your life saying?”
Happy birthday wishes to Jennifer Logsdon Igleheart. She is having a birthday on July 11.
The Gideons distributed 60 million Bibles last year!
I have seen several people wearing clothing or masks with the sunflower on them in support of Ukraine. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.
Happy birthday wishes to Mary Durbin Hancock. My cousin will be celebrating her birthday on July 12.
Neptune has the highest winds of any of the planets, even though it is the farthest from the sun. The winds can blow from 900 miles to over 1,500 miles per hour, depending on the storm! Since it is one of the giant gas planets in our solar system, there are no hills or trees or mountains to slow down the winds, so over the past thousands of years the wind just kept picking up speed.
Neptune is the farthest planet in our solar system, Pluto being designated as not a planet! They have found over 1,500 smaller planets, dwarf planets, out beyond Pluto that are still part of our solar system and they also orbit around the sun.
We were really glad to have our pastor, Bro. Wally Renner, back with us last Sunday. He had missed the last two Sundays because he had come in contact with someone who had Covid-19 and caught it. Thank the Lord he only had a light case in his lungs! He still feels a bit tired.
His daughter, Larae (rhymes with Hurray), brought him to church because she didn’t want him driving. We were thrilled to meet her! She is a teacher so we had lots to talk about.
Everyone is invited to services at 9:45 a.m. next Sunday at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. That’s the white church with the three crosses beside it.
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
