Thanks to everyone who donated money to your family’s cemetery so they can keep them mowed. We spent Memorial Day weekend at the different cemeteries around the area where our kin folks are buried.
I spent Saturday morning until about 2 p.m. at the Poplar Grove Cemetery collecting money for the cemetery mowing. It costs over $600 for each mowing and weedeating for the cemetery.
They usually mow twelve times, or more, depending on the weather and how fast the grass grows. Then we spent all Memorial Day afternoon at the Mackey Cemetery, on the other side of Beech Grove where my Sandefurs are buried. So thanks for all the donations so we can take care of your family’s graves.
“For every Goliath, there is a stone.” This was seen on the North Baptist Church close to Smyrna Beach, Virginia.
Flag Day is next Wednesday, June 14. Be sure and fly your flag.
Some of our native sparrows have been visiting the feeders. The song sparrow has brownish and grayish streaks, and the white-crowned sparrow has white streaks on its head. Others are the white-throated sparrow which has stripes of yellow on both sides of its head, and the American Tree Sparrow which has a rufous, or a reddish-brown cap.
“Life has no remote. Get up and change it yourself.”
Some things that we are in danger of losing because of climate change and the rising temperatures and the pollutions caused by air LLC emissions are chocolate, coffee and bananas. Now coffee I can do without, but not chocolate and bananas. Maple syrup is also one on the danger list.
“Be thankful you don’t get what you deserve.”
Did you know that Earth is the only planet in our Solar System that has one moon? Mercury and Venus have none. Mars has two moons. Jupiter has the most with 63 moons. Saturn has 56 moons. Uranus has 27 moons, and Neptune has 13 moons.
“Church is not a museum for Saints. It’s a hospital for sinners.” This was seen on a church sign in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Earth is 93 million miles from the sun, and it takes light 8 minutes to travel to the Earth from the Sun. That means it has a distance of 8 light minutes.. That makes it easier than writing out all those zeros. But Jupiter is 483.8 million miles, or 43 light minutes from the sun. Neptune is 2,793.1 million miles from the sun, or 4 light hours from the sun. Pluto is 3.7 billion miles, or a a little over 5 Light Hours from the Sun. The closest star to our sun, which is also a star, Proxima Centauri, which is 4 light years. One light year is about 6 trillion miles.
A picture of the farthest star that we have seen, has been taken and it has been nicknamed Iscarus. It is a blue supergiant, and it’s light is being magnified by the gravity of globular clusters nearby which is why we can see it. It took the light of that star 9 billion years to reach us. That makes it 9 billion light years away. It’s not even at the edge of the known universe. What an enormous, magnificent universe God has created.
“Peace is chaos controlled by God.”
I’m still working on the Ray family of Poplar Grove area. I’ve been working at the Owensboro Kentucky Room since they have the best genealogy collection in the area, and they are so helpful. Elijah Ray Sr. was born in 1800, and I’m working on finding the proof, or not, that his dad was Joseph Ray who was born about 1780. My mother had a lot of info on the Ray line, because her great-aunt married a Ray, but she didn’t go back that far.
Everyone is invited to join us this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church. It’s the white church on the hill with the three crosses beside it.
