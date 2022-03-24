I was sitting outside Wednesday afternoon, enjoying the warmer weather.
I still had on a long sleeve sweater because there was a chill in the air. But the frogs in the ponds were singing, so they must have been warmer than me! I suddenly realized I was getting buzzed! A mosquito was buzzing around my head! I swatted him. I’m not ready for mosquitoes yet.
Then I heard another buzzing. It couldn’t be a hummingbird. It’s too early for them. I waited, and then I saw it. It was a stink bug, looking for a place to make a home. I caught it and put it in a jar.
They tell you not to smash a stink bug or you’ll be sorry because of the stink. There is a reason they are called stink bugs, by the way. These new bugs are invaders from another country and are pretty strong in their smell.
Spring has sprung. We are now officially in the season of spring.
“Tears are prayers, too. They travel to God when we can’t speak,” Psalms 56:8. This was seen on a Baptist Church sign in Nashville.
The ones who have asked about if I was finished decorating my straw bonnet for Easter Sunday, I have to say that I have looked at the bonnet several times. But that’s about it. I haven’t done any decorating on it.
I think one of the other ladies has put a few flowers on hers. But that’s about it. We still have a few weeks to go! Maybe we can have a workshop?
Happy birthday wishes to Dr. Hugh Wilhite. He is celebrating his birthday on March 29. Happy birthday, Doc!
This was on a church sign in Dallas. I assume the one in Texas. “Does your spiritual house need spring cleaning?”
I have several chickadees that visit the feeders almost daily. They are cute little perky birds, and they sing their name. Chick-a-dee-dee. Chickadees also play hide and seek with its food, because he likes to eat it later.
He will hide it, like in the cracks between the rafters in my carport, or the cracks in trees. Then later he will go back and try to find it.
I watched a chickadee hide a sunflower seed under my picnic table, in the wood cross ties that supports it. The seed apparently didn’t stay put, because a couple of weeks later I noticed several little sunflower plants about an inch or two tall under the table. He apparently had been using that table for a long time for a hiding spot.
This was sent to me from Memphis, Tennessee: “Visitors welcome. Members expected.”
I heard a loud, raucous call over my head when I was walking back from the mailbox. I looked up and saw my “friend”, the Great Blue Heron flying overhead. It flew from Miller’s Pond and toward my pond, and then it went around again.
I figured it was after the frogs in my pond, but no, it made another circle and then flew north. It might have been heading toward Cypress Creek, or to another pond it could see in the distance, I’ve seen him, or another Heron, several times in the ditches around Poplar Grove.
This was seen at the East Stroudsburg Presbyterian Church: “Jesus VS Pizza. Jesus can’t be topped!”
Ice that took roughly 2,000 years to form on Mt. Everest has melted in around 25 years. That’s due to climate change. The ice feeds the streams that the people use for drinking water and for their animals and crops. They are in trouble because of it.
“Sorry, nothing funny about this one. But when you enter heaven what hymn will you be singing?” This was seen on a church sign in Reno, Nevada.
D.A.R. members and prospective members, mark your calendars. The Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting on Friday, April 29, in Calhoun at 1 p.m. at Farley’s.
They have the best food. We will be ordering off the menu, so don’t eat a late breakfast! is welcome to attend. The D.A.R. is composed of women who can document, or prove, at least one line of descent from a patriot who served in the Revolutionary War in some way, or assisted the Patriots.
He could have been in a Continental Line or the Navy, or he could have given supplies to the American soldiers, especially if he was unable to fight. One of my ancestors gave supplies to help fight the British, because he was too old to fight, so he is still considered a patriot.
If you are male, then you can join the Sons of the American Revolution. If you don’t know how to start looking for your Revolutionary War patriot, contact me and I can help.
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Come as you are. Wear your blue jeans and sneakers and T-shirt or overalls and come on.
Prayer is requested for the people in Ukraine.
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or call or text me at 270-875-5317 or leave a message.
