Someone left a hanging folder on the table on my deck, with the name “Terry” on it.
It included genealogy on Terry Snodgrass and some other names. There were no notes or anything. I assume someone wanted me to do some research on them? Before I work on them, I need the person who left it to contact me. I have a lot on the Snodgrass line as my grandmother was a Snodgrass from Butler and Edmonson counties.
“Worry ends when faith begins!”
I’ve received several text comments and one phone call about the bridge over Green River between Rumsey and Calhoun being named the Fort Vienna Bridge, which was officially named as that. Everyone liked that name instead of having the same name as the Livermore Bridge. “It’s really rather silly to have two bridges in the same county the same name!” — one man said, “especially since it was officially voted and decided on by Junior McDole and the physical court for the name of the new bridge! One wonders why there were no signs made with the new name?”
This was seen at the The Meadows Baptist Church, “He is Risen!”
The purple martins are back! They have been seen in Kentucky, Virginia and south Indiana. But the Purple Martin Conservation Association says that they are in trouble because they are having to compete with the starlings for nest sites.
The number of purple martins have declined over the past few decades because the starlings take over the nests and will even throw the purple martin babies out. We have lost over one third of these insect eating birds because they can’t find nesting houses to nest in.
They used to be everywhere. They are asking for people to put up nesting houses or gourds for them.
Easter will be the second Sunday in April. That’s the day that changed the world.
Happy birthday wishes to Dr. Hugh Wilhite. Dr. Hugh will be celebrating his birthday on March 29.
“Spoiler Alert! The tomb was empty!” I saw that on a little girl’s T-shirt at Walmart.
There have been many of the goldfinches at the feeders. The males haven’t turned golden yet. The males are so pretty when they turn yellow and they chatter and sing so much it is always amusing! It sings so prettily because it is related to the canary.
It is also the only bird that makes such a dramatic change in appearance throughout the year. Most of the males are still a drab olive or yellowish green now. The goldfinch will soon start losing an olive feather and then a bright golden yellow feather quickly grows in its place!
The goldfinch will nest later than the other birds. It uses the down from the thistle plants for its nesting fiber. So it won’t start building nests until June or even later.
There are several song sparrows who visit on the feeders and on the ground, along with the blue jays and cardinals. I think there was a couple of chipping sparrows, but they move too fast as they flitted around for me to get a good look.
Seen at the Knox Presbyterian Church in Michigan, by a friend and her husband who are skiing there! “Whoever is praying for snow, Please stop!”
The Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church was formed, according to the session books, on Nov. 23,1870. That’s 153 years ago this coming November. So many members have passed away or are sick. But we are still hanging on.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. It’s a nice friendly church where you can feel at home! You don’t even have to dress up! We’re the white church up on the hill surrounded by the cemetery!
It’s address is 5112 Kentucky Highway 1155, Sacramento. The road between our church and the Primitive Baptist Church is the old road from decades ago. Then the powers that be decided to straighten the road which was later numbered 1155.
The Primitive Baptist Church address is 5176 Kentucky Highway 1155, Sacramento. The website “Find-a-Grave” has us listed as Calhoun. I’m trying to get that corrected.
