We went to the English Park last Friday to see the replica of Christopher Columbus’ ship. We had a super great time. I wore the pink T-shirt that I bought the last time it was here, in 2017, I think, that said I was a member of the crew on the front, and on the back was a pretty sketch of the Nina and the Pinta.
They had new shirts this year, but they were all blue and didn’t have a pretty picture on it. We were able to go onboard and walk around and go on the top deck.
The crew were volunteers and teased me for being a crew member because it was on my shirt. One of the guys said they were going to run get some hamburgers and I could watch the ship. It took a few seconds to realize he was kidding.
They laughed at the look on my face. We wandered around looking at the signs that describe how the ships were made, the different kinds of knots they used, and the maps that showed the different voyages of the ships.
It is just amazing that those men in the 1400s set sail in such a small ship into the enormous Atlantic Ocean on such a small ship. It was an awesome experience.
“Sign Broke. Message Inside.” This church sign was seen on a Baptist Church in Corinth, Mississippi.
I’ve seen just a few monarch butterflies this summer. The highway department has done their best to mow the wildflowers and milkweed down on the edges of the road and kill as many butterflies as they can.
Seems like the highway department could spend their money repairing the roads instead of mowing the sides of the roads and throwing grass and metal pieces and twisted cans and long strips of metal and glass on the highway.
We followed some mowers for about an hour one day. They even ran over a couch cushion on the side of the road, and shredded it and the stuffing all over the highway.
“Will the road you are on, Get you to my place?” This was seen on the Emmanuel Baptist Church.
An old folk remedy for fever was to take small chunks of bark off a weeping willow tree and put it in water to seep and use it to make tea, like we do with sassafras roots.
It was bitter so you had to put a spoon of sugar in it. But back in the 1700s, doctors wouldn’t use it because it was an “old wife’s remedy.”
It could have saved the lives of an untold number of people who had infections and fevers. The ingredient in Willow bark tea is salicin, which is a pain-killer and fever reducing ingredient. A form of it is found in aspirin.
“Friendships double our joy and divide our grief.”
Happy birthday wishes to Cheri Styles. She is having a birthday on July 24.
The Oak Dale Baptist had this on their church sign, “Mosquitoes Love Christians. Y? There’s Power in the Blood.”
I was checking out the monarch caterpillars in my garden, on the milkweed plants that I had planted several years ago. The wind had knocked some of them over but didn’t break any of them.
The caterpillars were still eating on the leaves, just ignoring me. One of them was a big caterpillar, which meant it would soon go somewhere, spin a thread and attach itself to the underside of a leaf.
Then it will slowly split its skin and as the skin splits and it separates, the caterpillar feet are still on the skin that is falling away. Then you can see the chrysalis underneath. It is amazing to see.
“Everyone loves forgiveness, Until it’s time to forgive.”
If you are having a lot of wasps or bees at your hummingbird feeders, try diluting the sugar water from one cup of sugar and four cups of water to five cups of water. The wasps and bees don’t like it unless it is really sweet.
“When someone brings up your past, Tell them Jesus dropped the charges.”
The man who was wanting pine cones to make Christmas crafts, give me a call. I have lots.
“A blind dinosaur is called an I don’t think he saurus.”
Happy birthday to Tiffani Kristine Miller, daughter of Tony Miller. Tiffani is celebrating her birthday on July 26.
We have been trying to find a place that can copy LPs (33 1/3) onto CDs. We have some gospel LPs from the 1960s, and of course we don’t have anything to play them on. We finally found a place that can do it. So now we have CDs with the old gospel music on them.
Thanks to everyone who sends me the messages on the church signs. Yes, Tina. You have it right.
“One step at a time. Ask the Lord to walk with you. Ask the Lord, or guess what? Satan will step up instead.”
Everyone is invited to Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services at 9:45 a.m. this Sunday morning. That’s the white church on the hill beside the three crosses.
