Station Baptist Church is on Kentucky Highway 81, a few miles north of Sacramento just past where the Circle B Drive-In used to be located, and in the direction of Rumsey and Semiway. They will be having a Revival for three days, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The preacher will be Brother Todd Gray. It will begin on 11 a.m. April 3 and again on 6 p.m. Sunday.
Then it will be 7 p.m. Monday and it will end on 7 p.m. Tuesday. We haven’t seen many revivals over the past couple of years because of the pandemic. Let’s come out and hear the message of the Lord!
As Mark Twain said, “The first of April is the day we remember what we are the other 364 days of the years!”
Everything is blooming! The daffodils are almost finished, but the crabapples and Bradford pears are in full bloom, as are the bright sunshiny yellow forsythia bushes everywhere! The redbud trees along the creek are in full bloom, as are the wild plum trees.
“Keep Using My Name in Vain and I’ll Make Rush Hour Longer!- God” This was seen by a retired teacher at the First Reformed Church of Bethlehem, someplace in Florida.
We went to the indoor sale at the Mount Maple Catholic Mount St. Joseph Auditorium last Saturday. It started at 7 am, but we didn’t get there until about 8 a.m.
They had furniture, mirrors, computer tables, desks, glass cabinets, recliners, end tables, kitchen tables, nice dining chairs, lamps, books, glassware, among many other things.
There were a couple of groups who were buying a lot of items for the Afghan refugees in the area. A U-Haul van was being loaded with a bit of everything. It was there for over three hours and still being loaded. I guess it was for the refugees. My sister bought a recliner and a tall lamp. They had workers there who helped people load heavy items in their vehicles or trailers.
I purchased a small table and chair for a work station, that had been in a student bedroom. My mother, Louise Sandefur, had gone there for a couple of years for the music classes because she majored in music, with an emphasis on the harp. Her daddy would drive her there in their horse and buggy from their home in Elba on Sunday afternoons, and went after her on Friday afternoons. That table I bought might just possibly have been in her room! Or maybe a friend’s room and she had sat at it! Who knows? At least it is from the school.
“Jesus’ love, not nails, held Him to the cross.” Seen on the Rumsey United Methodist Church sign.
An eclipse occurs when the earth and the sun and moon are on a straight line with each other. Most of the time, the moon is a bit too far down on its orbit around the Earth, or a bit too far above. That’s why there is not one every month.
A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season. There will be a partial Solar Eclipse on April 30. On May 15 and 16, there will be a lunar eclipse. I will have more information as it gets closer.
The planets will be making a spectacular show in the sky soon. Reddish Mars, Saturn, and bright Venus, the Evening Star, will cluster together starting at the end of this week. At this point, the trio of planets will be very close together and will be visible with the naked eye as well as through telescopes, binoculars, and cameras.
By mid-April, Jupiter will make an appearance. Technically, it’s visible starting as early as April 17, but the viewing experience will get better as the latter days of the month approach.
By April 26, the moon will move down and cluster closer to Venus, Mars, and Jupiter and forms a more distinct crescent. By the 29th, it will disappear below the horizon line and leave the four planets by themselves again.
While the moon will not be present for much of it, the four planets will continue to be aligned in the night sky for several more weeks. However, the arrangement will shift.
Instead of starting from left to right with Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn, Jupiter will overtake Venus and appear to its right. Grab a lawn chair and go outside and enjoy the majesty of God’s heavens!
Everyone is invited to church services at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church, at 5115 Kentucky Highway 1155, Sacramento, at 9:45 a.m. this Sunday! Yes, the address on Find-a-Grave is incorrect. There are two churches there and a yellow lunchroom, and we are the white one!
You can reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com or call or text me at 270-875-5317.
