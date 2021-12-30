Happy New Year, everyone! We will have to remember to write the number 2022, instead of 2021, now! Only a couple of days before 2021 will forever be in the history books!
Do you know that Peanuts comic strip, with poor Charlie Brown is 63 years old! How time flies!
I hope everyone had a happy Christmas! We ran to Hanson to my nephew Thad’s house for dinner on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, Thad and his wife Erin planned to go to her father’s place with her sisters and brothers. Most of the whole family were there, already playing with the golf cart! My niece, Keila, from Poplar Grove, was there, and two of her three daughters made it in. Jade had managed to fly in from Spain, where she’s going to college! Her boyfriend joined the crowd! Julie, from Poplar Grove, was there! Thad’s mother, Sandy Evans, was there, and of course Thad and Erin’s girls, Adalynn and Bella, were there! They have a new puppy, because two little bitty dogs weren’t enough! They also have a cat and a little kitten! Twelve-year-old Adalynn was driving everyone around the neighborhood in their golf cart! I didn’t go because of my head that got clobbered on the 18th! It’s still very sore.
“Free trip to Heaven! Details inside!” This was sent to me from Judy in Bowling Green!
I’ll be heading to the doctor tomorrow, Tuesday, to get my seven stitches out from above my left eye. That’s from where I caught my right toe in my left pajama leg and fell on the dresser drawer that was out a few inches. It had stuck because it needs to have candle wax rubbed on it, which I haven’t done yet! Getting the stitches out will be fun, I’m sure! But that’s okay, as is the scar I will have. I’m just thankful to Jesus that my eyeball wasn’t hit!
“Jesus is God’s selfie!” This was on a church sign close to Earlington!
I was in Walmart in Hanson, looking for, of all things, eggnog. They were out! The shelf was empty. I had been to Kroger and a couple of other stores, but they were all out of eggnog! My sister wanted eggnog. But since it was Christmas Eve, everyone else had grabbed it before she decided she wanted some.
A guy walked past me, also looking in the freezer department. He said “No eggnog? My grandma will have a conniption fit!” I said I was also looking for eggnog and also coleslaw. He said he had quit looking for coleslaw a couple of hours ago, but he had been ordered by his mother to find some eggnog for his Grandma! But Kroger didn’t have it, and now Walmart was out of it! He said if Walmart didn’t have it, nobody had it!
The birds have been busy at the feeders and sitting on the 5-foot tall fence around the feeders. A neighbor cat has figured out how to go under the 2-foot fence that I have a foot or so from the 5-foot fence. He thinks he’s going to get a bird! He hadn’t yet, because all he can do is jump on the 5-foot fence and make all the birds fly away! Then he just kinda hangs there for several seconds, like he’s wondering, “What am I going to do now?” After he debates a while, he drops down and sits and watches the birds for a while before he wanders off! We call him Stranger, and he usually drops by to visit at food time! He won’t let us get close to him, and he eats enough for three cats!
I’ve had lots of house finches, tufted titmouses and goldfinches. The male goldfinches are their dull yellow-green winter color. I’ve had more female Cardinals than males, but they are sure to show up later!
A friend of mine who has moved to Florida with her husband spent the day before Christmas on the beach. She sent me a picture of them walking along the beach! She saw this on a church sign: “Faith makes everything possible, Hope makes everything work, Love makes everything beautiful!”
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. That’s the white church on the hill! We will be having an open communion during church this Sunday. That means you are welcome to share communion with us, and you do not have to be a member of our church. So if you belong to Jesus and He is your Lord and Savior, and you wish to partake in communion, you are invited to join us!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or text, or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
