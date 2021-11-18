When I stepped outside and slammed the door, the cloud of starlings that had been devouring the sunflower seeds rose in a huge cloud and took off. They swooped up and headed for the hills like they were one creature with one mind. I waited and, sure enough, the cardinals, sparrows and chickadees soon came back. I have some large aluminum cake pans that I usually grab and bang together to scare the starlings away, but they were at the other door.
Faith is confidence in what we hope for, and assurance about what we do not see.
The cold weather is making us realize that Fall is two-thirds of the way to winter! That also means that it is almost Thanksgiving! Turkey Day is next Thursday! My sister and I will be going to my nephew’s house in Hanson. Thad and Erin always have delicious food, and now their daughter, Adalynn, is becoming a good cook.
They also have a new kitten and another little rug mop called a dog. We had fun getting to play with them when we went over there last week. The half-grown kitten was found under the hood of the car of a friend of Thad’s who drove to visit him. She had him check under her hood because it was making strange noises! He listened and said, “You have a cat!” He lifted the hood and the little orange kitten was huddled on the metal frame that went over the wheel, just terrified! It was burned under its chin and mouth. They contacted all the lady’s neighbors and asked around, but nobody was missing a kitten! So he has now found himself a “forever home.”
“Sin is expensive. Who’s paying for yours?” This was seen on a Methodist Church in Danville.
Congratulations to Cole Igleheart and Gabby Camplin, who are getting married today, Nov. 18! Cole was born and raised here in Poplar Grove, and after their marriage, both will be making their home here. Cole is my distant cousin and the son of Jimmy Igleheart and Jennifer (Logsdon) Igleheart.
“Each of us is an innkeeper who decides if there is room for Jesus.” This is from the Assembly of God, in Jefferson City, Missouri.
People are also looking ahead to next month! Many houses already are decorated with Christmas decorations! People have been bringing out decorations and lights, including those huge skeletons, and putting them up while the weather has been warm.
“Worry is a darkroom where negatives develop.” My cousin saw this on a Baptist church sign outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Captain William Rowan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met last Wednesday at Farley’s Bed and Breakfast in Calhoun, on Main Street. We haven’t had a meeting in a while because of COVID-19, so we were glad to see and talk to everyone and catch up with everyone’s news! We looked over the chapter’s bylaws and everyone took a copy to study on them and see how we can update them. We started the meeting off with either a dessert or a sandwich, whichever we wanted. The desserts are so good! Farley’s is an excellent place to have a meeting! The place is so attractive, and they have lots of food.
There’s a neighbor of mine here at Poplar Grove who has a critter of some kind digging under the garage and through the gravel! All the groundhogs I had to deal with didn’t like gravel. I could pile gravel in and around the tunnels and they left. Maybe that was just my groundhogs. They’re watching, trying to identify it. It even moved some pieces of concrete! I hope it’s a groundhog and not an armadillo, like they have at Island.
“For every Goliath, there is a stone.” This was copied from the church sign at the First Baptist Church of Oak Grove.
When I heard my iPhone ring during church on a Sunday morning, I thought this has to stop. It was a spam call, of course! I quickly turned it off. One day I had received over 40 calls that said “Spam”, or something similar. So I started researching and found instructions on how to stop them from ringing my iPhone and to send the spam directly to my voicemail. It works only for unknown numbers. Numbers in your contacts list will come through as usual. 1. Click on the settings app. 2. Scroll down to the green “Phone” icon about halfway from the top on the settings app. 3. Choose “Silence unknown callers.” 4. Toggle the “Silence unknown callers” to OFF. You can always check the number in the voicemail in case it’s a friend who just got a new number, and spam can leave a message, but that’s a lot better than before! This really works!
“The only one qualified to throw a stone, didn’t”. This sign was sent to me from a lady who saw it when she was in Edmonds, Oklahoma, but she didn’t say when or what church.
The longest partial lunar eclipse of the 21st century will be visible the night of the 18th, which is today, just a few minutes after midnight, and the early morning of the 19th, Friday, if the sky is clear! The Earth will be covering 97% of the Moon, so it is almost a full eclipse! The shadow of the Earth will reach its maximum, or will almost cover the Moon, at 3:02 a.m. and end at 6:03 a.m. It will last six hours! So dress up warm, grab a lawn chair and some blankets and go outside for a while to watch the eclipse! It is always so awesome! How magnificent is God’s heavens!
By 9 p.m., the constellation of Orion is above the eastern horizon, lying on his side. He is the easiest constellation to identify because of the three stars in a row, which represents his sword. In the fuzzy clouds above the sword, which is his belt, is the birthplace of millions of stars being born right now. Vega is the brightest star in the sky and can be found directly overhead.
In the west are also three very bright stars. Venus is the one closest to the sunset point. Jupiter is the second brightest, and Saturn is the third. They are all very bright, plus they follow the ecliptic, which is the path the sun follows across the sky! They will appear to become closer as the month of November ends.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45 a.m. That’s the white church on the hill! It doesn’t matter what your past life has been or what you have done or if you haven’t been to church for a while or if at all! God loves you! Jesus gave His life on the cross for you! You are welcome to visit us, and you can sit by me! We welcome all!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 and leave a message or you can text me. You can also reach me at gwillistree@yahoo.com. Remember that I have to turn in the news by 4 p.m. on Mondays for the Thursday edition.
