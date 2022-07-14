Someone asked me if he could cut some of the smaller trees on my hill for firewood. They would be good for using for kindling and starting a fire or using for a campfire! They would also be free! I said I would get back to him. But I misplaced the paper with the name and number. If that was you, please text me. You are welcome to cut as many as you want.
“Worry not who you are, But whose you are.” This was seen on a Methodist church sign in Tennessee.
I was looking at my Dutchman’s Pipe vine that is crawling all over a cattle panel that I put up four or five years ago. It really likes where I planted it because it has grown like crazy this past year. The leaves are pretty and look like hearts, but the flowers are little pipe shaped blooms, and look so funny.
But the really neat thing is that the rare and very beautiful pipevine butterfly, with its black wings and purple and white spots on it, will only lay its eggs on the pipevine. When I got closer, I could see the edges of the leaves looked chewed on, and sure enough, there were little black hairy-looking caterpillars with horn-like antennas all along the edges of the leaves! They would be scary looking if I didn’t know what they were.
As soon as I touched a leaf to look at the caterpillars better they dropped off and fell to the ground. It was a protective mechanism, but it meant I didn’t get a look at them and didn’t get a picture. I went back later and was careful not to touch the leaves. I got some pretty good pictures then!
“It’s too hot out! Couldn’t come up with a funny sign!” This was seen at the Forked River Baptist Church in Kansas.
Have you ever noticed that a dog uses his entire jaws to chew as he is chomping on dog food? His entire jaws open and close as he eats. A raccoon, on the other hand, uses the front part of his jaws and his nose goes up and down as he chews on cat food! He wrinkles his nose every time he chews. It’s funny to watch!
“Being evil isn’t the only reason one doesn’t get to Heaven!” This was seen on a church sign at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Louis.
The excessive heat over the past few weeks ended for a short while as we got some rain and cooler temperatures last weekend. The cooler temperatures were really enjoyed by the animals and the birds. The hummingbirds were really active! They were zipping around the flowers and the Rose of Sharon blooms and the Mimosa bloom. There was a female hummer guarding one of the feeders and I could hear the whack as she clobbered one of the males that tried to drink at the feeder. The male would then go to another feeder around the corner where the female can’t see him.
“We truly regret that gay marriage attacks the sanctity of your third marriage.” This was seen on a church sign at the St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church outside of St. Louis.
Happy birthday to Kevin Ellis, who will be celebrating on July 18.
The fastest land mammal is a toddler who’s been asked what’s in his mouth!
“Be an organ donor! Give your heart to Jesus!” This was seen on the sign at the Church of the Living Water. She didn’t say where the church is located, but she’s been traveling through Missouri and Kansas.
Everyone is invited to services at 9:45 a.m. at the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church this Sunday. That’s the white church on the hill at Poplar Grove that has the three wooden crosses beside it! Brother Wally Renner and the rest of us would love to see you!
You can reach me at 270-875-5317 or at gwillistree@yahoo.com.
