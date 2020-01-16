We certainly had a bad storm with strong winds Friday night and early Saturday. I had a lot of stuff blown back behind my hill against the trees, like chairs and the dog house! Several people have some slight damage to their houses. The tree fell during the storm that was located at the entrance to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Cemetery. Sure enough, the oak tree close to the Poplar Grove Church sign was down completely, and the insides were rotten. Behind the tree and the sides were gravestones, but it fell in the one position where it did not damage any tombstones! Jesus was certainly watching out for it!
Your name may be on a bottle of Coke, but is it in the Book of Life?
Happy birthday wishes to Colby Logsdon. Colby is celebrating his birthday on January 16th!
We, the human species, have forgotten far more knowledge in the past than we possess in the present, even in our haughty “Information Age”!
Don’t make me come down there! — signed God!
The electric company has been working in the area close to the McElwain Road off Hwy 1155, putting down platforms for a road across the fields as they prepare to take down the old wooden poles and put up new ones!
We have reached the closest point to the Sun during our orbit on January 2, and are now heading on away from the Sun n our orbit. We are farther from the Sun in July! It’s not the distance from the Sun that makes us hot! It’s the tilt of the Earth toward the Sun!
Soon after dusk falls, and the stars come out, you can find the constellation of Orion in the East. His three stars in a line, the belt of Orion, are the easiest group to find in the sky. Just a fist span to the left of him is a very bright star, Sirius, which is the eye of the constellation Canis Major, or the Big Dog. The ancients from long ago said that Orion was being followed by his big dog! If you look at the right shoulder of Orion, that would be on the left side while facing him, that is the extremely bright star Betelgeuse. Right now astronomers are watching Betelgeuse closely, because it has suddenly become much dimmer recently! Is it going to explode? If so, it could become brighter than the moon! Since Betelgeuse is 642.5 light years away, that means that it really exploded over 642 years ago, but the light is just now reaching us! Isn’t God’s universe amazing!
Everyone is invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church for services this Sunday at 9:45. Come as you are! Wear your blue jeans and sneakers and t-shirt and come on! Jesus loves you just as you are! Remember Jesus is your get-out-of-hell-free card!
