Spring is coming soon! The fuzzy rodent, Punxsutawney Phil, poked his head out of his burrow on Gobbler’s Knob for his yearly prognostication! If it is sunny and he sees his shadow he gets scared and goes back in for another 6 weeks. If it is cloudy, and he doesn’t see his shadow, then we will have an early spring! Phil did not see his shadow! So that means an early Spring! He is correct about the same percentage as the weatherman.
The celebration of Groundhog Day began with Pennsylvania’s earliest settlers. Their saying, “For as the sun shines on Candlemas Day, so will the snow swirl in May,” is the same thing, more or less, that Punxsutawney Phil says.
They have replaced several more metal electric poles along the highway. Someone said that the large double poles look like aliens marching across the countryside in a science fiction movie!
There’s a lot of American Goldfinch are singing and darting around. The males haven’t started changing their dull yellowish-green feathers for the bright yellow feathers of spring, but it won’t be too long before they start dropping feathers and the new ones that grow in are bright yellow, to attract the females.
I have had several Rufous Towhees stop by the feeders. They are very noticeable with their reddish orange splotches on their side and their white bellies and black backs. They were hopping around and eating the sunflower seeds that I had spread on top of the ground. There were also some gray and white Tufted Titmouses with the little tuff of feathers on their heads that they can raise or lower. The House finches and Goldfinches were sitting on the fence around the feeders, waiting for a chance at the feeders. They, along with the Chickadees were singing and chattering as they fly around and fight for their food.
Practice thanking God for more than elastic waistbands.
I heard some weird birds last Thursday, down below my hill, when I came home from town, about 1 p.m. I stood outside for a while while listening to the noice. I can identify most birds, but this was a loud shrilling sound. I hurried inside and grabbed the binoculars but I couldn’t identify them! The three birds were about half a mile away through the trees, sitting in a large tree. I couldn’t get a good look at them through the branches! My sister, Barbara, came out and was trying to identify them! Then one dropped down to the ground, and then another one did. The last one stayed on the branch, looking away from me! At first it looked like a Green Heron, but it was too big. Then it looked like an large owl, but they don’t usually make sounds like that, especially during the daytime.
Then some other smaller birds sounded the alarm, and the last large bird dropped to the ground and out of sight! Apparently the other birds felt threatened by the larger birds! They wouldn’t do that with a heron, but they would with an owl.
“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you ... I could walk in my own garden forever.” — Alfred, Lord Tennyson.
China is phasing out single use plastic bags, plastic utensils used at restaurants by 2022. Their giant landfills are already full so they have to do something.
They are still watching Betelgeuse in Orion’s right shoulder, on the left as you look at the constellation, since it has dimmed so much! This winter you will see an aspect of this massive star you’ve never seen before, and may never see again! This incredible blue star is close to the end of its ten million year lifespan! But that’s on an astronomical timescale, or God’s time! It could be another 100,000 years before it violently explodes, and blazes for a few weeks as bright as the Moon.
Tithe if you love Jesus! Anyone can honk.
You are invited to the Poplar Grove Cumberland Presbyterian Church services at 9:45 a.m. this Sunday on Highway 1155, between Rumsey and Sacramento! It’s address is Sacramento, but it is just out of the Rumsey address! Everyone is welcome! Come as you are! We are a small country church filled with love for the Lord!
