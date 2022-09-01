Poultry expo makes anticipated return, Extension engineer with the University of Georgia served as guest speaker
The second edition of the McLean County Poultry Expo and Trade Show on Tuesday drew a large crowd of poultry farmers and vendors from throughout the state to Myer Creek Park in Calhoun.
The event, which debuted in February 2020, was postponed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and an Avian influenza outbreak in southern Indiana forced it to be postponed in February.
David Fourqurean, extension agent for agricultural and natural resources for the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, was happy to see the 4-H activities building at the park fill up early.
“So far, so good,” he said. “It’s kind of a come-and-go kind of thing — folks can come when they can and go, but I’m real pleased with the way things have turned out so far.”
This is the only expo of its type in Kentucky, according to Fourqurean, who anticipated people from five or six counties around McLean attending.
Michael Czarick, extension engineer with the University of Georgia, was the event’s guest speaker. He discussed the importance of proper and efficient winter ventilation for poultry housing.
“...Gas prices are gonna be high, and ventilation is responsible for 80% of your heating costs,” he said. “So if you don’t do it right, it’s going to cost you a fortune.”
With his presentation, Czarick wanted to provide people with the education of what “cold weather ventilation is all about.”
“Too many times, growers get told what to do, (but) they don’t get told why,” he said. “A lot of today is explaining the why, because I’m a firm believer that if you know the ‘why’s’ and you know a little bit of theory behind it, ventilation is simple. If you’re just trying to blindly go through it, it is a lot harder.”
Czarick had the opportunity to visit four farms in the county, said Fourqurean, to help out with some ventilation needs and make observations that Fourqurean planned to share with the producers in attendance.
Having programs like this in agricultural communities like McLean County and Kentucky are needed, Czarick said.
“I think it’s essential,” he said. “I think we don’t do a good enough job really teaching our growers … and people don’t understand that agriculture — no matter what phase — is a science,” he said. “ …This is a high-tech industry, and we have modern controllers, we have our computers, … it takes a really good electrician to (light) one of these houses because they are complex.”
One of the key takeaways Fourqurean and Czarick stressed was the importance of folks being up to date with the advancements of technology in the field, despite having people that have followed the same types of approaches for years.
“We’ve got lots of older producers that, obviously if they’re going to keep up with the times, they’ve got to move into this technology thing,” Fourqurean said. “A lot of them are a lot like me and old-school kind of folk; and it’s tough … and the learning curve is really steep on some of these new technologies as far as buildings goes, (but) it’s really important for them to be up on stuff. This is just an avenue for us to make that happen.”
“In a lot of cases, our education of our growers hasn’t kept up with the technology, and growers feel a little bit lost sometimes,” Czarick said. “I think with technology becoming a bigger and bigger part of any aspect of ag, I think education has to follow right behind it and take full advantage of it ….”
And while education is one of the goals, Fourqurean finds the event allows producers that don’t see each other often being able to come together, converse and explore.
“The great thing about extension programs is a lot of the conversations happening in the hallways and out here in the vendor areas,” he said. “Those are the conversations where folks learn stuff. They learn from other producers and talk about the experiences they’ve had, if it worked or it didn’t work. Those are (some) experiences that I like folks to take away from this as well.”
