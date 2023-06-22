As part of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board’s approval of more than $4.3 million for projects across the Commonwealth, McLean County Cooperative Extension was approved $2,000 in funds to support the costs of a poultry specialist to speak at the Summer Ventilation Farm Visits.
“Ventilation is very important in the poultry industry and in the poultry houses,” David Fourqurean, the agriculture and natural resource agent, said. “Last year, we had Mike Czarick. He is the poultry [ventilation] specialist with the University of Georgia, and he was here last year during our poultry expo, and we did a few farm visits then, and then we talked about cold weather ventilation. This year while he’s here, we’re gonna talk about hot weather ventilation, which is very important when it gets very hot.”
Czarick, a world-renowned expert on ventilation, will be vIsiting from the University of Georgia, with a total of about seven or eight farm visits, before ending with a meeting at extension office on the Friday of that week.
“We felt that this was really important for our poultry producers here in the county, so we’re going to try to visit seven or eight different farms,” Fourqurean said.
Czarick will go in and inspect the ventilation in poultry houses, checking fan speeds, ventilation within the house, to make sure the producer can cool the birds as best they can, while making suggestions where needed, Fourqurean said.
“You have to keep the litter dry, which is the footing under the chickens,” Fourqurean said. “[...] If you have problems with your chicken litter staying wet all the time, those [chicken feed] will not be of very high quality. Sometimes they’re discounted, sometimes they’re not, it just depends on what the demand for those are.”
Specialists like Czarick are to come to fill the gap of a year without the poultry expo, to help producers be more efficient, and better producers as they learn about ventilation, Fourqurean said.
“We’re very lucky to be able to have him,” Fourqurean said. “Hopefully, with the farm business he does make, and the meeting he’s going to put on, he’ll be able to help producers be more efficient with cooling their birds and the ventilation system, and hopefully save that producer money. If that producer can keep those birds alive, at the end product, they’ll have more birds that are worth more money.”
The next poultry expo will be in August 2024.
