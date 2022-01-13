Prentice and Mildred Vaught will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary with their family only.
Prentice Vaught and Mildred Nation were married Jan. 17, 1947, in Owensboro.
They have two children, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Their son is Larry (Linda) Vaught of Union, Kentucky. Their daughter is Betty (Bob) Wilson of Bonita Springs, Florida. Their grandchildren are Chris Vaught of Batavia, Ohio, Dr. David (Elizabeth) Vaught of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Tyler (Amy) Wilson of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Their great-grandchildren are Kathryn and Emma Vaught and Jacob Wilson.
