The McLean County Sheriff’s Office will start collecting the 2021 property and tangible taxes.
Collection will begin on Oct. 1, with a discount running from Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. Submissions between Nov. 2 through Dec. 31 will be face-value, while Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 of 2022 will incur a 5% penalty and Feb. 1 through Apr. 15 of 2022 will incur a 21% penalty.
There will be a number of methods of being able to bring your property taxes to the sheriff’s office: in-person, mail, or using the drop box outside of the station.
“I know a lot of people are very concerned about the COVID situation,” said Dinky Hicks, deputy clerk supervisor and bookkeeper. “We do have a drop box out front and it’s locked and secured. We check it morning and night. But, during the day if we see people dropping in, we will also check it numerous times during the day.”
Hicks said that if wanting a receipt, residents can put a self-addressed stamped envelope with their tax card. Cash is not preferred in the drop box and suggest using a check or money order.
Credit and debit card payments are also not accepted for payment.
The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you have any concerns or questions, contact the office at 270-273-3276. If any questions about property assessments, contact the Property Valuation Administrator’s (PVA) office at 270-273-3291.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.