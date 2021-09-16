Dale Ayer, McLean County’s Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) is fond of serving and assisting the public by any means.
With 29 years working as an agricultural teacher in Henderson County under his belt, Ayer wanted to follow his personal interest in finance. Ayer found employment at a bank in Madisonville when he heard the previous PVA Shelia Fulkerson was retiring.
Ayer had some interest in the position and the office since he was young.
“My mother actually worked in the PVA office when it was in the courthouse,” Ayer said. “I had some interest in the political side. But I enjoy working with people. So, when I heard Ms. Fulkerson was going to retire, I started taking the steps (to become a PVA).”
Ayer passed the required exam and eventually won the election in 2014. Since then, Ayer has been keen on upholding the office’s responsibility to appraise and assess all real property that lies within the county.
“We really are very similar to … what other states (where) their office term is an ‘assessor,’ ” Ayer said. “Our biggest responsibility is to assess or put a value on property each year; … to put an assessment, and even more specifically, on what we call real property, whether that be residential, commercial, or farms. Our biggest thing is putting a value on property.
“As far as the assessment goes, that’s always critical because — as my old college teacher said … years ago, ‘When you start talking about money, people understand real quick.’ It affects their income, or expenses …”
According to the PVA’s website, Ayer, along with deputy PVAs Joy Campbell and Steve Hatfield, visit all property in the county at least once every four years as required by law. The PVA has the authority to inspect all real property in the county in order to fulfill the requirements of KRS.132.450 (location, identification, and assessment). The 1992 General Assembly passed HB532 which states the PVA may inspect and measure the exterior of buildings, even if the owner is not at home.
“The state says … according to the law of KRS, that we are to visually see all the property at least once every four years. And with that said, even in our small county … that would be impossible to do. So, what most counties do, they will divide their county into three or four sections, typically by natural boundaries — highways or so forth, and do what we call a ‘quad’ each year.”
The quads are east or west of Highway 81 and north or south of the Green River and do one quad per year in order to meet their requirements.
“Each one of these quads — we reassess in that quad per year,” Ayer said. “If something comes up, something’s new in the county that is not in that area ... — certainly, we can add that to the tax roll. Or if someone has a question about their property or they’ve built on … we certainly go outside that quad. But that’s what we’re basically zeroing in, year-by-year on…”
Even though the office and his staff are not appraisers, Ayer said that their work in assessment is based on valid sales.
“There’s a myriad of things that makes it not valid,” Ayer said. “One of our most common here in the county is kinfolk (relative) sales. If you sell something to a relative, that’s not a valid sale because typically, you’re going to work with them…”
Ayer said that another service the office provides is to add real property, or addition of new property, to the tax roll.
“As people build new structures — whether it be a home, a barn, a garage, machinery shed, poultry houses, as they add new things to their property, we ‘pick’ them up, or add them to the tax roll,” Ayer said. “Wherever they are in the county during the year, we add them as if they were up and operational … if it’s completed … as of January the first, for example, of 2021, it would be on this year’s tax bill. But if they didn’t move into their home till like May of 2021, we wouldn’t add it till 2022.”
Ayer emphasizes another responsibility the office is in charge of is the taxes on motor vehicles and help make adjustments to the taxes if applicable, such as having the taxes taken out on a car that a person no longer owns.
Other responsibilities of the office also include ownership changes, maintaining tax maps, updating building characteristics, and disability and homestead exemptions.
“If someone is on total disability, they get an exemption, or a reduction … lessening, of their tax bill amount,” Ayer said. “That’s a flat rate set by the state that’s adjusted every two years. So, if they’re on full disability or they’re 65 or older ... — but they have to reside in (that home) or (have as) their primary residence, and own their own home.”
But Ayer has made it clear that his regular administrative duties are not the only part of the job.
“I think a big part of public service is that one-on-one relationship with people,” Ayer said. “I really enjoy doing that. My goal (is) to do the right thing, to treat people right, and try to do the job like it’s supposed to be done. We’re here to serve (the public). If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t need to be here.”
