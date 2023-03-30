SACRAMENTO — Randall C. “Randy” Rickard, 67, of Sacramento, died Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 6 a.m. at his residence. Mr. Rickard was born Feb. 7, 1956, in Greenville. He was a retired coal miner with Peabody Coal Co. and also was a custodian at North High School. He was a member of Sacramento Baptist Church. Randy was a great brother, dad, and a friend to many. He was always there to help when we needed him. He was a native of Sacramento, Kentucky, and a graduate of McLean County High School. He loved basketball and baseball. He traveled many times to Cincinnati to watch the Reds play in the 1960s and always carried his glove with him in hopes he would catch a foul ball in the stands. Those were great years. He enjoyed watching the Kentucky Wildcats when they were on. He also loved westerns and going to flea markets. He enjoyed working puzzles all his life and kept one to work on his table anytime you would visit him. We will miss him, but God needed him more!
Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Dovie S. Rickard; father, Zeak Rickard; and grandparents, Earl and Winnie Settle and Sam and Nannie Rickard.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Rickard; grandchildren, Mikinzi Broceus, Peyton Broceus and Liam Rickard, who he loved having around; fiancé, Sheila Frashure, who he shared his life with the last several years; and sisters, Terri (Mike) Rickard and Angie (Larry) Stewart.
Funeral services were held Thursday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Rev. Danny Greene officiated. Burial was at Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.