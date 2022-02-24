LIVERMORE — Randy Bartimus, 51, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Randy Scott Bartimus was born Sept. 29, 1970 in Owensboro, Kentucky to James Leamer and Beverly June Duvall Bartimus. Randy was a 1988 Graduate of McLean County High School, was a quality control manager for Pro Serv Industrial Contractors of Owensboro and a member of Livermore Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed drawing, listening to his music and loved being “Papaw” to both Kaylor and Kian. Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Beverly June Bartimus; by his stepmother, Gwendolyn Dee Bartimus; by Barbara’s grandson, Chase Oglesby; and by a nephew, Drake Dearing.
Survivors include his soulmate, Barbara Oglesby; Barbara’s children, Heather Money (Jeff) of Greenville, Andrew Oglesby (Charity) of Bremen and Stephanie Oglesby of Greenville; Barbara’s grandchildren, Kaylor Money and Kian Money; his father, Leamer Bartimus of Livermore; three brothers, Jimmy Bartimus (Shannon) of Owensboro, Adam Bartimus (Jo) of Livermore and Luke Bartimus of Owensboro; three sisters, Carri Bartimus-Bibelhauser (Jason) of Louisville, Mandi Bartimus of Livia and Jerri Beth White of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Rev. Robert Pierce, Jr. officiated. Burial was at the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore.
The Randy Bartimus family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Kaylor and Kian Money, Educational Fund; C/O Barbara Oglesby; 6331 Kentucky 81 South; Island, Kentucky 42350.
Share your memories and photos of Randy at musterfuneralhomes.com.
