BEECH GROVE — Ray DeGraef, 69, of Beech Grove, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Signature Healthcare at Hillcrest in Owensboro. Raymond David DeGraef was born April 20, 1953, in Douglas County, Wisconsin. Ray retired from 4 Seasons Heating and Cooling in Owensboro, was a member of the Catholic faith and a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and coaching his children’s basketball, football and baseball teams. For several years, Ray was a Junior Pro volunteer at Calhoun School.
Survivors include four sons, Jason DeGraef of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Logan DeGraef and Brody DeGraef both of Beech Grove, and Steven Otto of Stephen’s City, Virginia; two daughters, Laura Bevil (Derek) of Owensboro and Melanie Stanishia of Utica; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandson; a brother, Patrick DeGraef of Solan Springs, Wisconsin; and two sisters, Louise Baldwin of Texas and Vickie Withers of Florida.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Revs. Tony Boyken and Mike Clark officiating. Friends may visit with Ray’s family from noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Musters in Calhoun.
Ray’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Share your memories and photos of Ray at musterfuneralhomes.com.
