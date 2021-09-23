I do not quit easily. When I start a project, I like to work until it’s finished. I hate to quit before something is completed.
Such is not the case with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. Whatever she takes on and how much she takes on can always be finished on time. How she does it is beyond my understanding.
Last summer, for example, we had the air conditioner guy come to fix our air conditioner. He looked at it and said he knew exactly what was wrong, but he didn’t have the right tool to fix it, and so he had to go back to his office and get it.
“What tool,” my wife said to him, “do you need to fix it?”
He looked at her, laughed, and said, “Ma’am, I’m sure you don’t have anything near the kind of tool that I will need.”
“Tell me what it is?”
He looked at her, smiled, and then described the tool that he needed to fix the AC problem.
“Oh,” my wife said as she made her way back to the garage. “I think I have that tool in my garage.”
He laughed until she came back from the garage with the exact tool he needed to fix the problem. He just stared at her and didn’t know what to say.
There is one project that I have been working on for years. Maybe it’s about time I quit that project.
The project is, to understand how my wife manages to do all of those things?
I must say she has saved me a lot of money through the years.
One time the back bumper of my truck broke, and I didn’t quite know how to fix it. I was planning to take it to the garage and get them to fix it when my wife came out and asked what was wrong.
I told her about my rear bumper, and she went to look at it.
I had one of those “aha” moments where I thought here was a project she couldn’t fix. It needed a professional.
In a few minutes, she went into the house, and I thought she had given up. I didn’t blame her because I didn’t quite know how to fix it myself.
Then she came back outside with one of those large universal paper clips. When I saw her with it I started to laugh. She just looked at me, grinned and went over to the rear bumper and in a few moments, she had it fixed.
That was four years ago, and it’s still fixed.
So, I have come to that point in my life where I am ready to quit. Ready to quit trying to figure out how she knows so much of everything associated with tools.
Every man that thinks he understands a woman has never yet been married.
There are so many mysteries in life, and I have come to the point where I have quit trying to figure out most of those mysteries.
A verse of Scripture came to my mind, “Can two walk together, except they be agreed?” (Amos 3:3).
Sometimes that agreement is simply a mutual understanding of the differences between each other. The secret to this is not to quit but to keep moving forward.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.