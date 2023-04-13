The following real estate transfers were recorded from April 3-10:
One lot on Old Beech Grove Road, Michael and Cindy Miller, Brian S. and Tasha Miller to Isaac Floyd, $15,000
0.43 acres on First Street, Denise Bishop to Nathaniel and Kendra Douglas, $15,000
One lot on Second Street in Calhoun, Lisa Munoz to Christopher Brian and Gwyn Yvette Nelson, $4,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.