The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 4 to April 8:
One lot on Seventh Street in Livermore, Ralph M. and Nancy Wetzel to Stacy Logsdon, $129,900
One lot at 135 W. Fifth St. in Calhoun, Jeffrey T. Hamilton to Jessica L. and Christopher W. Roush, $129,000
2.418 acres, J.H. Bowen Properties LLC to James and Amanda Neal, $203,000
One lot on 835 Main St. in Calhoun, Michael G and Monica D. Little, Mark S. Browning to Nathaniel Wayne Burden and Karissa Anne Sage, $40,000
