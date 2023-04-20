The following real estate transfers were recorded from April 12-13:
Four lots, Madreda Bolton Zuehl to Gary Harris, $28,000
Four lots, Gary Harris to ECHO409, LLC, $22,500
5.551 acres in Sacramento, Jamie L. Freels to Richard S. Smith Sr., Richard S. Smith Sr. Trust, Rebecca Smith, Rebecca Smith Trust, $20,000
2.368 acres in Sacramento, B. P. Poultry, LLC to Anthony L. and Julie A. Ebelhar, Bryan D. Ebelhar, $25,000
9.184 acres on Kentucky Highway 136, Frank B. and Lisa A. Johnson to Alex and Brittney Johnson, $54,000
