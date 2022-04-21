The following real estate transfers were recorded between April 11 to April 18:
Two acres at 2290 Adams School House Road in Sacramento, Kim Dame to John and Jill Dame, $6,500
2.84 acres at 495 Vine St. in Calhoun, Stephen Hansford and Debra Lee Riggs to Michael Hansford Riggs, $187,500
Two parcels on Canal Street in Rumsey, Carrie E. Ellis, Bradley Todd Rust to Raymond Lee and Jessicah L. Yates, $190,000
Two tracts on Fox Hollow Road, David W. Everly to James M. and Crystal Ward, $180,000
Three lots at 255 Lodge St. in Island, Bruce and Catherine Maxwell to WFC LLC, $13,000
One acre at 6713 Kentucky Highway 81 in Island, Jesse Chinn to Dustin Ray and Rebecca Fugate, $42,000
One lot on Kentucky Highway 250, P R J Enterprises LLC to Lazaro Garcia Lujan, $15,000
One acre, Ryan R. Humphrey to Lisa M. Hodson, $143,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.