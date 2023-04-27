The following real estate transfers were recorded from April 14-24:
2.235 acres on Kentucky Highway 140, Colby James Cline to Morgan Leigh Hasler and Jacob Scheresky, $260,000
1.35 acres at 535 W. Fifth St. in Sacramento, Theodore Clayton Walker to Leonel Teletor Y Teletor, $28,000
One lot at 103 E. Broadway St. in Livermore, Dorothy Holbrook to Kelly J. Veatch, $295,000
222.25 acres, Marcia Ann Houston to Louis H. and Carol S. Robertson, Mark A. and Teresa R. Robertson, $216,000
Three tracts at 283 Main St. in Calhoun, Faith Industries, LLC to Gwyn Yvette and Christopher Brian Nelson, $27,000
Three tracts on Kentucky Highway 138, County of McLean to Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, $3,300
0.22 acres on Kentucky Highway 136, County of McLean, City of Calhoun to Commonwealth of Kentucky, Transportation Cabinet, $1,350
One lot, Lisa M. Hodson to Travis L. Vanover, $159,900
