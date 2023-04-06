The following real estate transfers were recorded from March 27 to April 3:
Three tracts, Carol Caudill, Penny Son to Heather and John Russell Vickers V, $425,000
1.067 acres at 12920 Briarfield Schoolhouse Road in Utica, Mary F. Hurm, Sheila McCollam to Jason West, $17,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.