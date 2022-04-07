The following real estate transfers were recorded between March 29 to April 4:
25.760 acres on Kentucky Highway 815, Charles Douglas and Garlynda J. Caraway to Darrik and Stephanie Caraway, $35,000
Two lots on 235 N. Canal St. in Rumsey, Bradley Todd Russ, Carrie Ann Ellis to Patricia Petersen, Paula Petersen, $85,900
100 acres, Mark A. and Kelly Lovern to Louis Haynes Robertson, Jr., Mark Alan Robertson, $500
1.38 acres on 550 Briarfield Schoolhouse Road, Terry R. and Dawn M. Warner to Barbara A. and Timothy C. Ramburger, $10,000
3.105 acres on Kentucky Highway 1080, Theresa and Robert Craig Walker, C. Jeff Jarvis to Whitney Walker and Donald Ray Howell, Jr., $85,000
