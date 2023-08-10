The following real estate transfers were recorded from July 31 to Aug. 7:
One lot at 605 Main St. in Calhoun, James A. and Nancy E. Butler to Emily and Robert Deason, $205,000
36.553 acres on Kentucky Highway 815, BBJ Land Enterprises LLC to McLean County Game and Fish Association Inc, $150,000
85 acres, Forrest L. and Carolyn T. Spurrier, Kirt and Joy Scott to Kirt and Joy Scott, $5
Two tracts, Forrest L. and Carolyn T. Spurrier, Scott and Stacy K. Haley to Scott and Stacy K. Haley, $5
85 acres, Forrest L. and Carolyn T. Spurrier, Chris and Bobbi Saalwaechter to Chris and Bobbi Saalwaechter, $5
Two tracts on Doug Hill Subdivision, William H. and Katlyn Edwards to Carissa F. and Clive G. Bell III, $175,000
Two parcels in Island, Bobby L. and Jacqueline Lloyd, Lloyd Family Trust to Roger G. and Debbie Lloyd, $58,200
0.329 acres at Kentucky highways 81 and 136, F5AW 6-11 LLC to Salt Shaker LLC, $25,000
One lot at Hill Street, Carissa F. and Clive Gilbert Bell III to Shelley Kirk, $124,900
540 Main St. in Beech Grove, American Homeowner Preservation LLC to Matt and Patricia Hayden, $9,500
