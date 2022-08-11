The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 1 to Aug. 8:
One acre on Kentucky Highway 140, James Thomas and Amanda Joyce Neal to Rebecca J. Cronin, Ronnie D. Newcom, $123,500
One lot on Sand Hill Road in Livermore, Christy L. and Nicholas Adam Clouse to Hayley Melloy and Tiffany Kruse, $180,000
0.473 acres at 120 Doss Dr. in Rumsey, Bobby Neal and Beatrice Wilda Smith to Green River Property Holdings, LLC, $36,000
One lot at Timber Ridge Estates, Billy Jones to David and Donna Workman, $40,000
6.36 acres, the estate of Charles Jarvis, Theresa Walker to Jeffrey M. and Tammy M. Rice, $42,000
0.5 acres, Kim and Wendell Miller to Cameron Dukes, $30,000
385 Cedar St. in Island, Timothy L. and Norma J. Rowland to Matthew Kirk Douglas, $130,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.