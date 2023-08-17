The following real estate transfers were recorded from Aug. 8-14:
One lot at 230 Meadow Lark Drive in Calhoun, David Michael Hayden, Thelma Elizabeth LeBlanc to Caleb C. Ralph and Bailey Merritt, $74,350
1.49 acres on Semiway-Faith Road, Alison Hendricks, Jeremy Hendricks and Nina Cain to Don Ralph and Joyce Ann Bruce, $150,000
0.62 acres at 291 Kentucky Highway 254 W in Sacramento, Donald K. and Sharon K. Williams to MJ Rental Properties LLC, $84,000
Two tracts at 575 Kentucky Highway 815 in Calhoun, Richard D. and Dorothy Nell Smith to Benjamin Ross and Tara Nichole Woodburn, $235,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.