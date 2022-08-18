The following real estate transfers were recorded between Aug. 8 to Aug. 15:
Two tracts on Old Calhoun-Beech Grove Road, Terri A. Conen to James and Kreslie Freels, $137,000
Two parcels in Livermore, Jarrod Hicks, Ryan Hicks to Aaron Hicks, $44,000
One lot at 505 Main St. in Livermore, Capt. and Dana, Inc. to Aaron Hicks, $11,382
One lot on Fifth Street in Livermore, Dylan Mattingly Butterworth to Aaron Hicks, $35,000
Two parcels, Retha E. Coke, Trenda Joan Basham to John and Terri Miller, $25,000
