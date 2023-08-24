The following real estate transfers were recorded from Aug. 14-21:
1.08 acres at 3283 Kentucky Highway 254 W in Sacramento, Trevor Ray Conrad to Susan Gail Martin, $96,000
Two tracts, Chad and Tracy A. McMahon to Charles and Kelia D. West, $8,000
1.213 acres, David M. and Ashley Dexter to Lauren and Brian Allen McGee II, $129,900
Two tracts, Jerry and Dianne Kittinger to Commonwealth of Kentucky, $700
One lot on Charles Avenue in Livermore, Junius K. and Beverly R. Smith to Echo 409 LLC, $15,000
