Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 25, 2022 By the McLean County News Aug 25, 2022

The following real estate transfer was recorded Aug. 16:Three lots, Kraig and Beth Kassinger to Stephen Matthew and Tracy Leigh Bolton, $30,000
