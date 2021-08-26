The following were recorded between Aug. 17-23.
2 tracts on 801 Oak Hill Drive in Livermore, Bryan and Devin Rachelle Wood to Lifesong Properties LLC., $92,000.
.545 acres on 601 West 5th St., Jeroan Winston Jenkins to Robert C. Cook, $2,500.
.762 acres on Highway 81 South, Gary Shane Case to Adam and Crystal Randolph, $209,900.
1.27 acres on Chestnut St., Michael L. Peveler to Tyler C. and Kourtney L. Hutchinson, $58,000.
2 tracts, Donna Dant, Michael Carrier to Robert G. and Nancy L. Grimsley, Havencrest Farms, $36,040.
50.015 acres on Joe Dent Lane in Calhoun, William Dale Dent Trust, Dale Ann Dent, Amy Glahn to Christopher Richmond Smith, $325,000.
.14 acres on Highway 136, Robin Lee and Dennis Austin to Jeff Fulkerson, $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.