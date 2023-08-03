The following real estate transfers were recorded from July 24-28:
Two tracts in Sacramento, Thomas C. Jarvis to Kenya Nicole Daniel and Zachary Lee Ray, $127,500
One lot at Rowan’s West in Livermore, the estate of Retha Myrl Lawrence to Miles Puckett, $25,000
One lot in Calhoun, Jonnie Gaye Phillips to Brian Keith Holder, $7,525
100 2/3 acres, Machera and Paul J. Logsdon III to Saulyer Lane Logsdon, $729,290
Two tracts on Second Street in Calhoun, the estate of David Allen Sunn to Steve W. Lamb, $19,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.