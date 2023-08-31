The following real estate transfers were recorded from Aug. 21-28:
One lot at 155 Peach St. in Island, Mary Stobaugh to Richie L. Brumley and Shane A. Vanover, $160,000
0.6444 acres on Tucker Road, Teresa Troutman to Rick and Jeannie Johnson, $5,000
Three parcels in McLean and Ohio counties, Patrick S. and Carol J. Riley to Logen Patrick Winfield, $275,000
Two lots at 98 Bells Lane in Calhoun, Willa Dean Ratliff to Lance and Deanna Lynn Buchanan, $94,500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.