The following real estate transfers were recorded between July 25 to Aug. 1:
Two tracts at 3600 Kentucky Highway 140 in Utica, William A. and Christina M. Hudson to David Brent and Kimberly Boling Gross, $1,400,000
1.349 acres, the estate of Juanita C. Bradshaw, William David Bradshaw to Michael Gray, $125,000
0.545 acres, Robert C. Cook to Phillip Vanover, $3,000
2.025 acres on Kentucky Highway 136, 21st Mortgage Corporation to Alex Johnson, $16,000
Three tracts in Island, David Bradshaw, Denise Bishop to Renee and Eddie Howell, $15,000
