The following real estate transfers were recorded from Nov. 23-28:
One lot on 236 Main St. in Calhoun, Kathy S. and Jimmy D. Simpson, Sheila G. and Patrick S. Murphy, Sherry D. and Paul Moore, Rebecca M. Murphy to Laurie’s Souper Savor, LLC, $77,000.
Two tracts on 206 W. Sixth St. in Livermore, Average Joe’s Auto Sales, LLC to Kenneth R. and Sandra Jean McCluney, $120,000.
One lot on 130 Main St. in Sacramento, Tracy Logsdon to Garden Spot Realty, LLC, $53,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.