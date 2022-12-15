The following real estate transfers were recorded from Dec. 5-12:
0.35 acres on Kentucky Highway 136, Michael A. and Tonya G. Murphy to Amy Morris Corn, $18,462.62
0.35 acres on Kentucky Highway 126, Amy Morris Corn to Pedro Alinso, $14,000
1.874 acres on 5995 Kentucky Highway 140 in Calhoun, Michael S. and Anna Kathleen Hudson to William R. and Lauren Kelly Neal, $281,000
Two lots on 304 W. Fifth St. in Livermore, Kraig and Beth Kassinger to David Gross, $6,500
7.41 acres on 3006 Kentucky Highway 250 in Calhoun, Colt Graves to Joshua Thomas O’Bryan, $239,900
