The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 14-20:
.749 acres, Billy Jones to Average Joe’s Auto Sales LLC, $20,000
2 tracts on Kentucky 81, John Wayne Riley to Michael Keith Riley, $175,000
2.235 acres at Kentucky 140 and Kentucky 1046, Fulcrum Holdings LLC to Colby James Cline, $250,000
2 parcels, Morgan B Fagan to Adam Clark, Madison B Riley, $135,000
1.55 acres on Sand Hill Road in Livermore, Casey S. and Nicole L. Puckett to Dylan and Chelsea Lanham, $174,900
