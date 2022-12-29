The following real estate transfers were recorded from Dec. 20-27:

One lot, Noel and Vickie Hughes to Chad Nicholas and Cindy Irene Hughes, $12,000

Two tracts, Laura Burns, Derrick and Shawna Osborne to Chad and Tracy A. McMahon, $6,000

