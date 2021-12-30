The following real estate transfers were recorded between Dec. 21-27:
0.035 acres on Kentucky Route 85 E in Island, Beverly L and William J Hornback to Robbie L and Valaire D Edmonds, $500
1 lot at 106 School St. in Livermore, Rocky Delane Green to David Wayne and Delia Nasu Osborne, $55,000
0.78 acres on Barrett Hill Road, Terry Benton and Debra Ragen to Brian and Tasha Miller, $142,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.