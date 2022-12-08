The following real estate transfers were recorded from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5:
18 acres on Kentucky Highway 81, Willard Yarnell and Patricia Kinney Ayer to Cory A. Warren, $54,000
Two parcels on Branch Street, Nancy M. Markwell to Summer Nicole Hicks, $90,000
One lot at Rolling Meadows Subdivision, Alexis Downey, Tim and Lisa Vincent to Average Joe’s Auto Sales, LLC, $100,000
0.5 acres on Stringer Road in Sacramento, Zachary T. and Ashley Nicole Hopper to Mary Alice Dossett, $2,500
0.135 acres on Kentucky Highway 138, Kirby Gene Dame to Commonwealth of Kentucky, $1,000
Three tracts, Glenn M. and Sheila S. Iglehart to Average Joe’s Auto Sales, LLC, $43,000
One acre on Kentucky Highway 56 N, Collin McLaughlin to Team 95, LLC, $116,000
0.53 acres on Dillahay Dame Road in Sacramento, Dana A. Monin, Desha B. Lee, Kenneth Braden Lee, Mary Virginia and Richard Burchett, Carl W. Lee to Michael and Jayna Jones, $50,000
Two tracts, Heather and Robert Garrett Bowling to Henry and Yvonne Cissna, $18,000
