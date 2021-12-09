The following real estate transfers were recorded between Nov. 30 to Dec. 6:
3 parcels, Miles Benton and Auburn Lane Sutton Puckett to Nicole L and Casey S Puckett, $250,000
2 acres on 3496 Kentucky 81 N. in Calhoun, Lloyd Thomas Clayton, Lloyd Thomas Clayton Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Nathan Owen and Ashley Mischelle Tuggle, $25,000
2 lots in Rumsey, Melva Morris to Cecil Owen Evans, Kerry Settle, $3,500
1 lot in Livermore, Robert Eugene Williamson to Eddie Gene Colburn, $180,000
