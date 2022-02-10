The following real estate transfers were recorded between Feb. 1 to Feb. 8:
4.28 acres on Kentucky Highway 81, Plain Brothers Farm, LLC to CMP Farms, LLC, $60,000
5 tracts, David Brent and Kimberly Boling Gross to Christopher Richmond Smith, $181,027.25
2 acres at 12045 Kentucky Highway 81 S. in Sacramento, Walter Gene and Vickie Elaine Revlett to Shannon Ray and Lisa Ann Hudson, $77,000
